British Airways to suspend long-haul flight sales from Heathrow

British Airways is set to suspend sales of long-haul flights from Heathrow amid the on-going disruption at the UK’s largest airport.

The move would follow the carrier suspending ticket sales for short-haul flights from Heathrow for at least a week in response to a cap on daily passenger numbers.

British Airways has suspended ticket sales for short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport for a further week until 15 August. The suspension will affect BA’s flights to domestic and European destinations.

Thousands of air travellers have been hit by disruption in recent months, including last-minute cancellations, which have been caused largely by staff shortages.

The airline said is could not rule out further disruption by cutting long-haul routes out of Heathrow.

In July, Heathrow announced that a maximum of 100,000 people per day would be allowed to fly until September 11.

The UK’s second busiest airport, Gatwick, has also limited the number of flights that can operate to reduce the challenges of large numbers of passengers and queue times, missing or late baggage and last-minute cancellations.