Bristoria Hotel Erbil has opened its doors this week

With the best of the city in close vicinity, Bristoria Hotel Erbil has opened its doors for first guests this week. With essential needs done to perfection, the refurbished property will concentrate on modern travellers visiting Erbil seeking business or leisure in the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq, which is known for being the economic hub of the country.

With 118 rooms and suites, Bristoria Hotel Erbil offers the perfect environment for modern travellers by providing simple excellence in all aspects, from convenient workspaces and comfortable bedding to honest and thoughtful service consistently delivered throughout the hotel. Inspired by local products and set in a casual atmosphere, international and regional cuisines are offered in three diverse restaurants. Multiple meeting rooms that cater for all business needs have been also established. Recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, a gym with a sauna and a healthy juice bar, are available to add a sense of relaxation to the overall hotel experience. Guests looking to discover the top attractions of Erbil may easily reach the Citadel, its various museums or other historical sites.

“The agreement to manage Bristoria Hotel Erbil is a result of our long-term partnership with its owner Mr Jawad Al Kassab, for whom we have been successfully managing our two iconic hotels in Jordan over the past years”, says Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG. “This is further proof of the trusting ties we have with our owners who appreciate our high-level experience in managing hotels around the globe.”

“Bristoria Hotel Erbil brings a new definition of convenience to the modern traveller visiting the ancient city of Erbil. We are very much excited to begin this new journey where Bristoria Hotel Erbil will be introduced as the place to offer simple excellence, comfort and efficient services to all guests alike,” commented Sebastien Mariette, General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea and Area General Manager Levant.

With more than one million inhabitants, the city of Erbil is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world dating back more than 8000 years. Inside its famous citadel, which offers great views over the city, guests can find beautiful traditional rugs and textiles at the Kurdish Textile Museum and a showcase of textile techniques by traditional tribes and endangered nomads of Kurdistan. Erbil is also home to many parks, such as the Sami Abdul Rahman Park, stretching over many hectares and a quiet green oasis for relaxation without leaving the city.

