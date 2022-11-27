LATAM, Delta announce non-stop service between São Paulo and LAX as Joint Venture’s 1st new market

LATAM will be the only airline operating a nonstop flight between Brazil and Los Angeles, where customers will have connections to the Delta hub’s most popular destinations on the West Coast of the United States, including San Francisco, Las Vegas and Seattle.

LATAM Airlines Group and Delta Air Lines made the first operational announcements after receiving the approval of their Joint Venture agreement in September. Among the initiatives, LATAM announced the launch of new service between São Paulo and Los Angeles beginning July 1, 2023, adding a popular destination not currently served from Los Angeles. Additionally, this new route offers customers access to the largest U.S.-South America corporate and overall market from LAX, where Delta is the largest global carrier.

The flight will have an initial frequency of three times per week on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with capacity for 410 passengers (38 in the Premium Business cabin, 50 in Economy+ and 322 in Economy). It will depart from São Paulo (Guarulhos) Airport at 11:05 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Los Angeles at 7 a.m. the next day. From Los Angeles, flights will depart at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and will arrive in São Paulo (Guarulhos) at 5:20 a.m. the following day.

Passengers will be able to connect from LATAM’s hub in São Paulo to destinations in LATAM’s South American network, in addition to connections to the different destinations served by the group. Meanwhile, customers flying to Los Angeles will be able to quickly connect to several popular Delta West Coast destinations, including San Francisco, Las Vegas and Seattle. The new service between São Paulo and Los Angeles is available for booking now through delta.com or latam.com.