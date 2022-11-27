MELIÁ ESCAPES IS BORN

Meliá Hotels International and Logitravel present Meliá Escapes, a new proposition which offers customers a wider choice when it comes to organising their trips.

By fully integrating it with the hotel company’s loyalty program, MeliáRewards members will now have the possibility of purchasing hotel plus flight packages, where they can also choose and add from a wide range of different experiences and additional services bespoke for their trip. Today’s travellers are more focused on experiences than ever before, and Meliá Escapes emerges from this finding, thanks to the synergy between two great leaders in the tourism sector, with Logitravel’s technological capacity and experience in dynamic packaging, combined with the knowledge of the client and the hotel capabilities of Meliá Hotels International. Thanks to this, MeliáRewards members now have more options for their hotel reservations and can plan and reserve their trips through Meliá Escapes, adding flights to their hotel reservations, as well as enhancing their travel itinerary by adding from the wide variety of extras that Logitravel offers: car rental, transfers, excursions, park attractions and theatre entry tickets and much more. Logitravel therefore makes its technology available to Meliá through its Partnership Solutions division, a unit that offers technological solutions adapted to the needs of each client. This project represents a further step in Grupo Viajes El Corte Inglés’ commitment to the development of technological innovations that generate value-added proposals in the customer journey, through the creation of dynamic packages and the offer of ancillary services or activities at the destination. Currently, Meliá Escapes, accessible from melia.com, is available in 9 countries. MeliáRewards customers from Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, Mexico, Canada and the United States are the ones who, in this first phase, can enjoy the advantages of the collaboration between Meliá Hotels International and Logitravel. Soon, in a future phase, it is expected to develop Meliá Escapes in more markets. As explained by Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, “we are delighted to collaborate with a leading company in the sector, such as Logitravel, and even more so to have its consolidated experience in the development of this new project. Meliá Escapes will mark a before and after for our clients who, thanks to this synergy, will be able to organise practically their entire travel itinerary through our own channels”. For his part, Jorge Schoenenberger, CEO of Grupo Viajes El Corte Inglés and Logitravel adds: “We are proud to be part of this innovative project with Melia Hotels International, and to unite its consolidated hotel experience with the technological assets of Logitravel and it´s expertise in the creation and distribution of packaged holidays. Through the synergies achieved, we offer a value proposal adapted to Melia Escapes clients, who will be able to complete their stays with a wide range of services from Logitravel”.​

