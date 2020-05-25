Breaking Travel News Agenda: Re-engineering Readiness

As the global tourism sector faces the greatest challenge of a generation, the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council is preparing to host a full-day virtual summit.

Entitled ‘Re-engineering Readiness’ the event will take place on Tuesday, May 26th from 10:30-19:30BST.

Free to attend, the summit will feature 60+ travel professionals and leaders from governments and associated industries such as finance, communications, technology and healthcare who will share global insights and future predictions on preparedness, recovery and resiliency in light of Covid-19 crisis.

Frank Del Rio, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, will join one of the first sessions with Gerald Lawless, recent former president of Jumeirah Group.

Moderated by Anita Mendiratta, special advisor to the secretary general of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, the session will take account of the current situation and what the future holds.

In subsequent sessions, attendees will hear insights from leading analysts at McKinsey & Company and the Economist as well as business leaders from companies such as Global Rescue, Intrepid Travel Group, iFree Group, Tauck, Mabrian Technologies, IBM, DXC Technologies and Ingle International.

Academic input will be provided by speakers including Lee Miles, professor of crisis and disaster management at Bournemouth University, who will address how the industry can identify what success looks like in the new landscape.

Other global speakers will include Najib Balala, executive council chairman UNWTO and cabinet secretary for tourism, Kenya; Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism, Jamaica; and Taleb Rifai, co-chair of the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council.

Laurie Myers, spokesperson of the Resilience Council, said: “We hope that by bringing together these powerful leaders to share their insights, the Resilience Council is playing its part in providing guidance and sharing thought-leadership.

“It is important we all stay close to our partners and at the same time connect to the larger eco-system to capture pertinent information and take an optimistic view of the future.”

She added: “As the Covid-19 crisis continues to sweep around the world, and our hearts go out to those directly affected by the virus, we must remember we are all in this together and we will rebound.

“We have adapted in the past and we will adapt this time.

“Travel will become better and more efficient, and indicators suggest that the industry will flourish again over time.”

More Information

Click here to register for the Re-engineering Readiness summit and to download the agenda.