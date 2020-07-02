Breaking Travel News agenda: Resilience Council summit to return

Following the success of the first virtual Resilience Council summit, it has been announced that a second summit will take place on July 8th.

In partnership with Jacobs Media Group and Finn Partners, the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council virtual destination summit will look at how destinations around the world are dealing with the new challenges and opportunities they face because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be eight webinars available to access throughout the day including sessions on Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each panel will take an in-depth look to understand what is working and how each destination differs in their approach to recovery following the crisis.

Setting the agenda for the day in the opening session, Debbie Flynn, managing partner, Finn Partners Global Travel Practice and Daniela Wagner, group business development director, Jacobs Media Group, will be discussing the newly launched Travel Recovery & Resilience Think Tank.

Attendees for the destination summit will hear from senior travel leaders including:

Mario Hardy, chief executive, Pacific Asia Travel Association

Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism, Jamaica

Rita Marques, secretary of state for tourism, Portugal

Jeremy Jauncey, chief executive and founder, Beautiful Destinations

Raki Philips, chief executive, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

James Thornton, chief executive, Intrepid Group

Roger Dow, chief executive, United States Travel Association

Elliott Ferguson, chief executive, Destination DC

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, minister of tourism, South Africa

This virtual destination summit is one of a series of activities presented by Finn Partners and the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council, and is part of a succession of initiatives which include the launch of the Finn Partners Travel Recovery & Resilience Think Tank, a unique collection of some of the world’s best thinkers in health, tech, travel, sustainability, media and culture.

Flynn said: “Travel and tourism across the world have been presented with an unparalleled challenge and the impact of the pandemic will be felt in destinations for the next few years.

“This virtual destination summit brings together some of the best travel industry experts from across the globe and has been designed to provide insight and strategic tools to help destinations recover from the impact of Covid-19.”

More Information

For more information and to register to attend, head over the official website.