Breaking Travel News agenda: Bench Events launches Africa Tomorrow

Bench Events has launched the latest in its expanding portfolio of online shows, with Africa Tomorrow expected to debut in July.

Tourism in the African hospitality and aviation sectors is facing challenges never witnessed before.

Some 78 per cent of STR participating hotels in southern Africa have closed as of April 20th and the 2019 demand levels are not expected to return until 2022.

Also, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates the African aviation industry is predicted to lose at least $6 billion in passenger revenue compared to 2019.

In response, Bench argues now is the best time to unite industry leaders to understand how we deal with the economic circumstances caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and in particular how do we reinvent resilience in travel, hospitality and aviation.

Africa Tomorrow is a virtual conference to do just that, with delegates offered the opportunity to connect, learn and rebuild.

The event us is presented by the teams behind AHIF - Africa Hotel Investment Forum and AviaDev Africa.

It will feature six hours of essential insights delivered by 100+ speakers, networking opportunities with thousands of industry peers, live video-meeting functionality and a virtual expo where attendees can meet some of the most innovative industry brands.

More Information

The July 21st conference is free to attend for Africans and Africa-based businesses and will provide access to main stage sessions, aviation sessions and expo.

However, delegates who decide to pay a small fee of $6 can get full access to conference including meetings/networking, attendee list, all breakout sessions, video recordings, speaker presentations mailed post-event, event chat log mailed post-event.

Find out more here.