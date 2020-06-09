Breaking Travel News agenda: Bench Events launches Africa Tomorrow

This was supposed to be the year that we at Bench Events celebrated a decade of building opportunities in Africa.

With the Africa Hotel Investment Forum set to take place in Kenya this October, and AviaDev Africa in place to celebrate its fifth anniversary in Madagascar in May.

These events had to be postponed.

But Bench wants to continue delivering on its promise for the African continent, and needs your help to do so.

Africa has had its share of challenging times; however, the current economic climate has created a new dimension of difficulties for continent’s various economies while national and business leaders pave their way through the crisis.

To do its part, Bench is asking guests to join them in reinventing resilience for travel, hospitality and aviation in Africa at Africa Tomorrow on July 21st.

Bench Events founder, Jonathan Worsley, said: “Our unique platform is designed to help you connect with industry peers and engage in the conversations you need to have during these rapidly transforming and difficult times for our industry.”

He added: “Less than two months ago, through our sister company Bench Digital, we launched our globally-focused Hospitality Tomorrow series of immersive virtual conferences featuring 1:1 video networking, live sessions and exhibitions. These have received attendance of over 7,500 industry professionals from 128 countries.

“We are taking our learnings and experience from delivering these digital conferences to create a high-value platform for you in July. “

Africa Tomorrow will feature six hours of essential insights covering key topics like protecting wildlife, restoring confidence and building value.

Confirmed speakers include:

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary, ministry of tourism & wildlife, Kenya

Abderahmane Berthe, secretary general, African Airlines Association

Olivier Granet, chief executive, Kasada Capital Management

James Hogan, founder, Knighthood Capital Partners

Thomas Müller, chief executive, Rainmaker

Trevor Ward, managing director, W Hospitality Group

More Information

See all confirmed speakers and register to attend on the official website.