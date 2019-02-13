Bombardier secures new tram order in Brussels

Bombardier Transportation has received an order to supply 30 additional Bombardier Flexity trams to the Brussels Intercommunal Transportation Company in Belgium.

This second order is part of a framework contract for up to 175 trams with an initial call off of 60 trams signed in April last year.

The order is valued at approximately $75 million US.

First deliveries of the 30 additional five-car, 32-meter trams are planned from December 2020.

Thomas Ryckalts, president of the STIB Board, said: “After a first order for 60 new trams, the STIB board took a decision in favour of our passengers by ordering 30 additional trams.

“These new vehicles will reinforce our mobility offering to the benefit of all.”

Like the 60 trams STIB previously ordered, the new Flexity trams will feature a bright and spacious interior with comfortable seats, more capacity and additional space for passengers with limited mobility as well as better inside fluidity at peak hours.

A high-contrast, LCD information display system will keep passengers informed while an intelligent climate system with smart sensors will maintain the trams’ internal temperature.

Laurent Bouyer, president of Bombardier Transportation France and Benelux, said: “We are proud to be a key player in the ongoing mobility improvements for the city of Brussels.

“This additional order shows the confidence STIB has in our Flexity platform.

“The public showed much enthusiasm as they explored their new tram mock-up that was on display in early May in Brussels.”