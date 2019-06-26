Bombardier to supply new trams to Dresden

Bombardier Transportation and Dresden’s transport authority, Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe, have signed a contract to supply and maintain 30 Flexity trams for the city.

Each will be equipped with the obstacle detection and assistance system for preventing collisions.

The contract also includes the FlexCare maintenance management system for a 24-year period.

The value of the order is €197 million.

In addition, an option for ten additional Flexity trams and eight more years of servicing and maintenance are included in the contract.

The new Flexity trams are wider than Dresden’s current vehicles and offer significantly greater comfort for passengers with two-two seating and large panorama windows.

The new trams will be able to carry up to 290 passengers, which is around a ten percent increase.

To allow barrier-free access while using the existing infrastructure, only the portion of the carbody which is above platform level is wider.

The new fleet will be delivered by the end of October 2023.

“We are proud to support our long-standing partner and customer DVB in their transport service expansion by supplying our innovative, reliable and air conditioned Flexity trams, offering generous multi-purpose areas and the highest safety standards.

“Our FlexCare maintenance management system not only ensures high availability and reliability, but also guarantees cost security over the entire term of the contract” explained Alexander Ketterl, responsible for the urban transport business at Bombardier Transportation in Germany.

More than 4,000 trams and light rail vehicles from Bombardier are already successfully in operation or on order worldwide.