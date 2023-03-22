New rail service between Belgium and France

Belgium’s Lineas and DFDS are joining forces to transport containers and trailers from the port of Gothenburg via Ghent at North Sea Port on rail to Lyon - and vice versa. It will create a connection between Sweden, Belgium, and France.

DFDS transports cargo between the port of Gothenburg six times a week and its terminal at Ghent’s Sifferdok. This short sea service now connects with the intermodal train between Ghent and the Port Edouard Hérriot in Lyon. At the start, this train from Europe’s largest private rail freight operator, Lineas, runs three times a week. Starting in June, the frequency will be increased to five trips weekly.

450 trains per year

The shift of this cargo transport from road to rail between Ghent and the important industrial region of Lyon accounts for 450 trains per year and 800 trailers/containers.

Multimodal port North Sea Port

North Sea Port continues building on a sustainable multimodal port with this low-emission rail freight. “With the combined transport between Gothenburg, Ghent and Lyon, North Sea Port manages further to strengthen itself as a multimodal port in Western Europe,” said Daan Schalck, CEO of North Sea Port. Especially since cargo arrives in Ghent by road, seagoing vessel and barge from Antwerp, Rotterdam and Moerdijk.

