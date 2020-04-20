Boeing flies personal protective equipment from China to New Hampshire

Boeing has completed its first Covid-19 transport mission, using a 737-700 aircraft from its corporate fleet to bring personal protective equipment from China to the United States.

Working in partnership with First Robotics founder, Dean Kamen, the company transported 540,000 medical-grade face masks that will be delivered to healthcare professionals battling Covid-19 in New Hampshire.

Kamen, who has a longstanding relationship with Boeing through First Robotics, is also a founder of DEKA Research & Development Corporation.

He worked with DEKA to secure the face masks from manufacturers in China and turned to Boeing to facilitate their transport.

DEKA is the importer of record for the delivery and provided the masks to New Hampshire for distribution to healthcare professionals in the state.

“Another life-saving delivery of PPE has arrived in New Hampshire,” said governor Chris Sununu.

“Thanks to Dean Kamen for facilitating this deal, and to Boeing for donating the cost of this mission transport.

“The state will deliver these masks to the greatest areas of need across New Hampshire so those on the frontline have the necessary resources to fight Covid-19.”

Boeing continues to support local communities and the heroic healthcare professionals working tirelessly to stop the spread of Covid-19.