Arabian Travel Market to return in May 2021

The 2020 Arabian Travel Market has been cancelled, with the event set to return next year.

After initially postponing the tradeshow until June, organisers have now bowed to the inevitable in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement explained: “In light of the changing global situation relating to the Covid-19 virus, we have continued to monitor the impact it is having not just on our industry, but on society in general.

“Many meetings took place with the Dubai World Trade Centre and we reviewed other options to organise an event in the last quarter.

“However, after consultation with our key stakeholders and after listening to our industry, ultimately it became apparent that the best course of action is to postpone the event to 2021.”

Following the decision, Arabian Travel Market will now be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 16th-19th next year.

The slightly later date follows the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

In the interim, Arabian Travel Market will offer an online event on June 1st-3rd.

Designed to deliver positive business and networking opportunities to the travel and tourism community in the Middle East, the new ATM Virtual Event will offer webinars, live conference sessions, speed networking events and one-on-one meetings.

More information will be sent to delegates in due course.

A statement from organisers concluded: “Once again, we would like to thank each and every one of you for your continued patience and ongoing support and we look forward to welcoming you to Arabian Travel Market in 2021, which we believe will coincide with our industry, well on its way towards full recovery.”