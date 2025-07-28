Emirates introduces retrofitted Boeing 777 to Madrid

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has announced it will deploy its newly refurbished Boeing 777 aircraft to/from Madrid starting from 16 September. Customers can look forward to an enhanced travel experience with upgraded interiors and premium signature travel touches across all cabins. Madrid is Emirates’ first destination in Spain to operate with the airline’s next-generation interiors.

Emirates’ four-class Boeing 777 will operate as flight EK143/EK144. Emirates flight EK143 will depart Dubai at 14:30hrs and arrive in Madrid at 20:20hrs local time. The return flight, EK144 will depart Madrid at 22:05hrs and arrive in Dubai at 7:10hrs local time, the following day.

The deployment of Emirates’ retrofitted Boeing 777 to Madrid marks a new era of premium travel to the Spanish city - offering customers the airline’s award-winning Premium Economy service*, newly configured Business Class cabin, and a ‘better’ travel experience to/from the country.

Enhanced travel experience

Emirates’ newest Boeing 777 cabin interiors will wow customers with its modern design details and signature cabin finishings, including:

A refurbished First-Class cabin with upgraded interiors offering unparalleled luxury.

New Business Class cabin that provides more privacy and comfort for customers with fully lie-flat seats in an updated 1-2-1 seating configuration.

Latest Premium Economy cabin which combines accessible luxury with comfort; offering cream leather seats, increased legroom, adjustable headrests, deeper seat recline and raised cushioned leg rests.

Spacious Economy Class seats with new design elements.

Serving ‘fly better’ experiences

Emirates continues to invest in elevating the travel experience through its ambitious multibillion-dollar retrofit program — one of the largest in aviation history. With 61 aircraft already refurbished, including 31 A380s and 30 Boeing 777s, the program is set to upgrade over 220 aircraft with Emirates’ latest cabin products.

Passengers travelling with Emirates will enjoy the airline’s regionally inspired gourmet meals, premium beverage selection, and award-winning inflight entertainment on ice with up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment - including more than 260 channels of Spanish content.

For more information on the new Emirates Boeing 777, click here.

Customers can book tickets on emirates.com, or visit the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.

*Flights are now open for sale for travel starting September 16.