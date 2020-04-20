Kayak launches online hub for quarantined travellers

With travel plans on hold and social distancing in full force, would-be adventurers and travellers across the globe can only dream of their next getaway.

To help keep the dream alive, Kayak is launching its virtual travel hub featuring a selection of curated city guides so globetrotters can #TravelFromHome.

The series offers curated virtual city guides and aims to provide some light relief to those suffering from cabin fever and offer a chance to be submerged in new surroundings.

Kicking off with curated virtual guides to Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Berlin and London, the virtual travel hub is now live.

Additional destinations will be released in the coming weeks.

Beyond access to a virtual tour of the destinations, users will also be able to experience a curated selection of local recipes for lunch, dinner and cocktails, or a playlist to get in the mood for each city.

There will also be language lesson covering commonly used phrases, a virtual tour from local museums and galleries and a list of books, TV series and movies related to each city.

For example, those paying a virtual visit to Amsterdam will find a preview of the Rijksmuseum, an immersive look at the city’s scenic views with a helicopter tour and a step by step guide on recreating the Netherland’s well-loved Stroopwafels.

Virtual visitors can also learn how to order a beer, ask for directions and greet new people in Dutch, as well as finding out more on all the recent cultural updates, from relevant books to read and films to watch.

Evan Day, country manager UK, for Kayak comments: “At Kayak, we understand that these unprecedented times can bring a lot of emotions to the fore, from uncertainty and anxiety, to boredom and restlessness.

“Having a level of escapism and something to look forward to, are now more important than ever.

“The virtual travel hub aims to give users a fun, exciting distraction, whether you’re wanting to learn something new, ‘visit’ your favourite destination or get a preview to a location you plan on visiting.”