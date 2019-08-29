Billing to lead UK sales for TTC guided holiday brands in UK

The Travel Corporation has appointed Vicky Billing as head of UK trade sales for four of its guided holiday brands - Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Costsaver and Luxury Gold.

Billing is the latest addition to the growing regional and office-based UK sales team, which now stands at eight.

She will report directly to Rachel Coffey, director of sales and business development for the UK & Ireland.

Billing will be responsible for developing and delivering a strategic UK sales growth plan for the four brands.

She will also take the lead on the training and development of the UK sales team.

Billing joins from Royal Caribbean where she is head of retail - north, responsible for managing the relationships with key independent retailers and consortia in the north of England, working with them on partnership agreements and marketing activity.

Coffey said: “I’m really excited to be able to grow our UK sales team and to welcome Vicky to her new role, as the UK travel trade is critical to our business.

“I was really impressed with Vicky’s vision, strategic and business acumen and her talent for developing a team through structure, training and mentoring.

“I have no doubt she is going to drive growth for our core brands. She has a proven track record, excellent trade relationships, and a go-getting attitude and energy to match mine, so I’m sure she’ll bring an added element of dynamism to the team.”

Billing will start her new role on November 18th.