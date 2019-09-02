Hyatt Hotels signs foe dual-branded property in Manchester

Hyatt Hotels has entered into a management agreement with Ewart Manchester Properties, a majority owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency Manchester Oxford Road and Hyatt House Manchester/Oxford Road.

Both hotels will be located in Manchester, the UK’s third biggest city.

The 212-room Hyatt Regency hotel and the 116-room Hyatt House hotel will both be located in a new building, the Lume, and are expected to open in 2020.

“We are excited to announce plans to work with M&L Hospitality to introduce two of Hyatt’s brands to Manchester,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president of development Europe, Hyatt.

“Hyatt has been focused on growing its brand presence in the UK, and with Manchester being one of UK’s most important commercial centres, this is a milestone.

“Manchester is also a destination that is increasingly gaining popularity with leisure travellers.

“The location by the university will allow the Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House brands to capitalise on two very different, but important, market segments by allowing guests to choose the right setting for their needs.”

Hyatt Regency Manchester Oxford Road will bring the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature empathetic service and energising experiences to business and leisure guests alike.

The 212-room hotel will feature a 120-seat restaurant, bar, club lounge, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre.

For travellers looking for an extended visit, Hyatt House Manchester/Oxford Road will provide a fresh approach for long-term guests looking to continue their work and personal routines while on the road.

The hotel will provide its guests with spacious, apartment-style living with a modern, comfortable design to make them feel at home.