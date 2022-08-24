Berlin is getting a tourism citizens’ advisory board

Berliners can actively help shape tourism development in the “Citizens’ Advisory Board Berlin Tourism”.

We are looking for 24 committed Berliners from all twelve districts

Applications from today until September 15, 2022

How do we preserve the diverse Berlin neighborhood culture? How can we further develop tourism in Berlin? Answers to these and other questions are to be developed in future by the “Bürger:innenbeirat Berlin-Tourismus” in close cooperation with the state of Berlin. All Berliners can now apply to be a member of the new voluntary and independent committee and thus actively help shape the future of tourism in Berlin.

Anyone over the age of 18 residing in Berlin can take part. 24 committed citizens are wanted: The twelve district administrations allocate the places to two representatives per district. Membership in the Citizens’ Advisory Council runs for up to three years. The application period starts tomorrow and runs until September 15, 2022.

Stephan Schwarz, Berlin’s Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises : “Together with the people of Berlin, we want to develop ideas for tomorrow’s tourism in Berlin. We would like a Citizens’ Advisory Council that, as an advisory body, reflects what is happening in tourism from the point of view of the population in the industry and politics and actively helps to develop impulses for tourism that is compatible with the city.”

The new “Bürger:innenbeirat Berlin-Tourismus” is an initiative of the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, visitBerlin and the Berlin districts. Its goal is the exchange between Berliners and tourism stakeholders in the city. In this way, new impulses can be set and ideas for sustainable and city-friendly tourism can be developed. An office takes care of the organizational aspects of the new body.

Interested Berliners can apply for the advisory board starting tomorrow; the participants will be named by the individual districts in October. The first session is scheduled to take place between October 10th and 16th, 2022. The Advisory Board is expected to meet four times a year. Twice a year, public events, so-called citizens’ forums, are also planned on various topics, which take place in all of Berlin’s twelve districts.

Further information on the “Bürger:innenbeirat Berlin-Tourismus” at du-hier-in.berlin

The application form can be found here: du-hier-in.berlin . If you are interested, please send your application by September 15, 2022 using the online form or by e-mail to: [email protected] visitBerlin .de , subject: citizens’ advisory board or by post:

Berlin Tourismus & Kongress GmbH

Destination Development Team

Keyword: Citizens’ Advisory Board

Am Karlsbad 11

10785 Berlin