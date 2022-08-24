Malaysia Airlines Celebrates National Month with Great Deals for Customers

In conjunction with the National Month celebrations, Malaysia Airlines is pleased to offer up to 31% off on all its fare categories to all domestic and selected international destinations effective immediately until 29 August 2022 for travel up to 12 April 2023

In addition to significant airfare discounts, customers can enjoy a fuss-free vacation when booking holiday packages through Malaysia Airlines’ tour operating arm, MHholidays. Effective immediately until 31 August 2022, customers can save up to 20% on flights and hotel packages to all domestic destinations, with prices starting at RM229 for a three-day/two-night staycation in Kuala Lumpur and RM282 for other domestic getaways.

The airline’s broad range of airfare tickets on economy includes the Economy Lite Fares with free cabin baggage of 7kg, complimentary onboard meals and beverages, inflight entertainment in addition to earning Enrich Points for each travel booking made. Customers may opt for Economy Flex Fare which comes with unlimited date changes, enhanced refund policy, Go Show flexibility, priority check-in, boarding, and check-in baggage allowance of 35kg, all without additional fees.

Meanwhile, Business Class passengers will enjoy a premium experience with features tailored to their needs and priorities such as a generous baggage allowance and access to Malaysia Airlines’ Golden Lounges in KL International Airport and other 3rd party lounges appointed by Malaysia Airlines at selected domestic and international airports. Customers travelling in business class have access to the enhanced Business Basic, Business Flex and Business Suite fare categories. Both Business Basic and Business Flex come with two (2) pieces of cabin baggage (7kg each), 40kg and 50kg of check-in baggage, respectively complimentary meal and lounge access, access to free seat selection and Enrich Points upgrade as well as other priority services for check-in, boarding, and baggage.

On top of that, customers will enjoy the flexibility to rebook or change the ticket as they are entitled to a complimentary change (one-time for Business Basic) with fare difference applies and a refund option at a higher fee. Business Flex customers can also travel on an earlier flight on the same day at no cost and are allowed a refund at a fee.

Malaysia Airlines’ Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Lau Yin May said, “With combined great deals from Malaysia Airlines and MHholidays, now is the opportune time to plan ahead, secure your seats for travel until next year, and save money. Book now or until the end of the month and celebrate the national month by exploring a new city, experiencing new foods, and seeing more of Malaysia with family or loved ones. Go on a well-deserved getaway with the guarantee of a unique Malaysian Hospitality experience throughout your adventure with Malaysia Airlines in addition to the highest levels of safety and hygiene standards onboard our flights to provide a great travel experience for everyone who wishes to Fly Confidently and Fly Malaysia.”

Customers can travel with peace of mind as Malaysia Airlines has put in place the highest COVID-19 health and safety protocols globally recognised and certified by Bureau Veritas Certification Malaysia via its MHFlySafe program. Malaysia Airlines is a member of Travel Safe Alliance Malaysia (TSAM) and has been awarded a 7-star rating from AirlineRatings for its COVID-19 safeguards.

To keep tabs on the latest updates from Malaysia Airlines or take advantage of the airline’s great offerings, visit the Malaysia Airlines official website or download the Malaysia Airlines app. Sign up as an Enrich member at Enrich website and start earning Enrich Points to enjoy exclusive members-only offerings.

As an Enrich member, customers can start earning and redeeming Enrich Points on flights and other Enrich wide range of lifestyle partners, including F&B, hotel stays, spas, premium retail brands and even point conversions with other loyalty programmes, like Grab and Sunway PALS, as well as charitable organisations like Make-A-Wish and Red Crescent.