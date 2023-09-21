Begin Your Stay in Style With Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ Exceptional Arrival Experiences

With a selection of exceptional arrival experiences to choose from across a global portfolio, arriving at one of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ properties promises to make every stay memorable from the very beginning.

From helicopter flights over the Arabian Gulf to luxurious boat transfers in the crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean, these incredible arrival experiences ensure guests start their stay in style.

Make a splash in the Maldives…

Nestled in the crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is a luxurious haven for travellers seeking a tranquil island escape. The resort’s brand-new Gulf Craft 48 VIP ensures that every stay gets off to a glamorous start, setting a new standard in first-class guest transfer experiences in the Maldives. No details have been spared, from the plush leather upholstery to the outdoor VIP lounge area where guests can relax and capture photos of the breathtaking scenery as they sail smoothly towards their dream island retreat.

Fly high in the Emirati sky…

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is one of the world’s most exclusive and luxurious hotels, and guests can expect nothing less than the extraordinary, even from the beginning of their stay. Those arriving at the hotel can choose to take a short helicopter transfer from Al Maktoum International Airport, before landing on the iconic helipad that sits 212 metres above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf. Guests will have a moment to take in the stunning views of the Dubai skyline, before heading to the helipad lounge to enjoy a delicious welcome drink. Additionally, guests of the hotel who prefer a chauffeur-driven airport transfer are welcomed in Dubai with a dedicated Rolls Royce Phantom, to ensure every leg of the journey is as smooth as possible.

Wind through Dubai’s peaceful waterways…

Guests of Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf can begin their stay on a picturesque journey through the scenic waterways of Madinat Jumeirah in the comfort of a traditional wooden Abra boat. A personal butler greets them on arrival, offering refreshing welcome drinks and cold towels to freshen up before heading to the sprawling Arabian summerhouse or one of the newly renovated, and beautifully appointed, Malakiya Villas. With the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah as a backdrop, a ride in an Abra promises to be a truly magical arrival experience.

When it comes to making an entrance in the most memorable way, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts will be sure to surprise and delight.

