Beaches begin to reopen on Palm Jumeirah

Some beaches on the Palm Jumeirah have begun reopening following a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions by the government of Dubai.

A new a set of guidelines was issues earlier, easing restrictions for private beaches in hotels and other sporting activities.

Watersports, boating and biking activities will be permitted, though permits from the authorities will be required.

This also includes jet-skiing and sky-diving.

Any outdoor activity exceeding five people will remain prohibited, as will indoor activities, parties and other events.

Amenities such as sauna, spa and pool facilities, gyms, fitness, and health clubs are excluded from the prescribed guidelines.

“Hotels are allowed to reopen their private beaches only to their guests while enforcing stringent preventive measures, the most important of which is mandatory physical distancing between individuals,” the supreme committee of crisis and disaster management said in a statement.

In response, Sofitel Dubai the Palm has reopened its beach, with appropriate social distancing measures in place.

Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel & Resort has also reopened its beach with access available for all in-house guests, while Andaz Dubai the Palm has also confirmed its beach is open.

Anantara Dubai the Palm has reopened its beach and is following social distancing standards.

Non-motorised water sports activities are also up and running at the Palm Jumeirah resort.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach will reopen for guest bookings from tomorrow.

Luxury hotel group One&Only Resorts is also preparing to reopen its beaches.

Private shorelines at both the One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only the Palm will open to hotel guests later this week.

All hotel beaches will open to in-house guests only, and no day-passes can be purchased for access by non-guests.

Strict social distancing rules mean there must be a four-metre distance between two groups of people on beaches or sun loungers.

Swimming pools remain closed and pool decks, bars and shower areas are also closed, as are waterparks attached to or independent of hotels.