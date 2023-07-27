Beach Enclave Joins American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts Program® and Virtuoso®

Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos is thrilled to join the prestigious American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts Program® (FHR) and the renowned global luxury travel consortia, Virtuoso®.

These exciting partnerships signify a new chapter for Beach Enclave in delivering exceptional experiences to its discerning clientele.

According to Vasco Borges, Founder and CEO of Beach Enclave, acceptance into Virtuoso and FHR opens new doors to sales and marketing opportunities. “This strategic alliance will enable Beach Enclave to showcase its distinct offerings and elevate its presence in the luxury travel market”, says Borges.

Through this collaboration with American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, Beach Enclave joins a collection of properties curated for the highest standards of luxury, offering consumer, business and corporate Platinum Card holders and Centurion members unmatched value and access to exclusive benefits. Some of the remarkable perks include early check-in, a $150 experience credit, room upgrades based on availability, and personalized welcome amenities. In joining Virtuoso’s esteemed collection, Beach Enclave becomes a part of an elite group of luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and travel entities from around the world. Through this association, Beach Enclave gains direct relationships with leading luxury travel agencies across North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Virtuoso agencies worldwide collectively sell an average of $28–$32 billion annually, solidifying the network’s position as the foremost player in luxury travel.

About Beach Enclave:

Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos is committed to curating exceptional resort experiences on the globally-renowned island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. Their vision is to transform moments into lasting memories. Embracing the unique charm of North Shore’s secluded beaches, Long Bay’s adventurous water sports hub, and the globally-acclaimed splendor of Grace Bay, Beach Enclave offers guests an experience that transcends conventional luxury.

