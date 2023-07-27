TOP REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD PICK RAS AL KHAIMAH FOR AN EPIC ADVENTURE HOLIDAY

Known as the adventure hub of the Middle East, Ras Al Khaimah has been building an impressive track record of attractions over the years that cemented the Emirate as the go-to destination for thrill-seekers.



The global adventure tourism market size is estimated to reach USD 1.009 trillion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is also expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030. To accommodate this growing market, Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE, has been developed into a standalone tourism offering, developing a series of exciting projects that have positioned Ras Al Khaimah as the adventure hub of the Middle East. Championing sustainability, the attractions give guests the chance to get up close and personal with the mountainous terrain and enjoy breath-taking nature, without impacting the local ecosystem.

Whether you are an adrenaline junkie looking for extreme adventure or a nature lover seeking serene mountain experiences, the Jais Adventure Park offers a unique and thrilling outdoor experience and serves as the gateway to the iconic mountain’s exceptional multitude of attractions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay at the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and learn new survival skills

Guests can stay overnight in the camp’s first-ever branded accommodation, featuring 16 recycled and redesigned cabins nestled within the mountain. The camp also challenges visitors to try out exhilarating courses run by experts trained at the Bear Grylls Survival Academy including lessons on making a fire in the wilderness, building emergency shelters, knife skills, navigation techniques and extreme weather survival. ​ The camp ​ also offers ​ archery , rock climbing, abseiling and a ropes course suspended 10 metres above ground, challenging visitors as they tackle rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging loops and more.

Zip through the clouds at up to 160kph

The Jais Flight is the world’s longest zipline, and it is located atop the cloud-piercing Jebel Jais. The length of the zipline spans an incredible 2.83km, equivalent to over 28 football fields. Zipliners soar through the skies at a height of 1,680 metres above sea level, reaching speeds of 120kph to 160kph – an adventure of a lifetime.

Those who prefer taking the scenic route should try the Jais Sky Tour, which comprises six ziplines high above the grand cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais, connected by nine platforms and a 15m-long sky bridge – the highest of its kind in the UAE.

Slide down the mountain on the region’s longest toboggan ride

Located adjacent to the Jais Adventure Centre is the region’s longest toboggan ride and family-friendly attraction – the thrilling Jais Sledder. Offering visitors a ride through Jebel Jais, the ride reaches speeds of up to 40kph descending down the slopes of the Hajar Mountain, swerving through spectacular mountain terrain. The ride takes around eight minutes to cover 1,840 exhilarating metres of hairpin curves and undulating whirls.

Switch off and relax at Camp 1770, UAE’s highest campsite

Visitors who want to fully immerse themselves in the mountain experience can stay at Camp 1770 – the highest camp in the UAE. Located 1,770 metres above sea level, the camp offers stunning 180-degree panoramic views of the Hajar Mountain range.

Guests live the full traditional mountain experience with delicious a Emirati meal prepared by local mountain tribes. Operated by Adventurati Outdoors, the camp runs several programmes throughout the year that cater to various guest preferences, including a Wellness Camp – a mountain experience featuring yoga on the peak, wellbeing talks around the bonfire, sunset meditation and much more. The firm favourite is the camp’s signature adventure program called the Summit Series, which is designed to give mountaineers a replica experience of summiting a high-altitude mountain such as Mount Kilimanjaro by summiting Jebel Jais at an altitude of 1,934 metres in the middle of the night in freezing temperatures.

Take part in internationally renowned hiking experiences

Home to the most developed hiking trail network in the UAE of 80km on Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah hosted two editions of the ‘HIGHLANDER’ hiking experience, the first of its kind in the GCC.

The only certified international hiking association in the world, HIGHLANDER is renowned for its specially curated hiking experiences that take intrepid adventurers on a two- and three-day hike based on their experience and fitness levels: HIGHLANDER55 (55km hike over three days) and HIGHLANDER Experience (30km hike over two days). Drawing hundreds of participants from around the world, the adventure challenge will return in February 2024, offering hikers and adventure lovers the chance to physically test themselves on the Emirate’s spectacular trails while exploring the Hajar Mountains’ impressive rockscapes, rugged canyons and famous wadis.

Aligned to Ras Al Khaimah’s vision to become a regional sustainable tourism leader by 2025 and underscored by its ‘Balanced Tourism’ strategy, HIGHLANDER is keen to create awareness on the importance of preserving and protecting nature while encouraging participants to enjoy the great outdoors and minimise their impact on the environment. Participants will also be offered educational sessions on ecology and sustainability to highlight the importance of protecting the Emirate’s natural environment and taking home only memories and stunning photographs. These talks will reinforce the nature-driven aspect of hiking, drawing awareness and appreciation of hikers towards the diverse natural landscape and the need to preserve it, as well as the rich culture of the Emirate.

Sustainable attractions and lodges in the pipeline

Those seeking an even more immersive experience can soon take flight with Jais Wings, the region’s first dedicated paragliding site in the GCC, offering adventurers the chance to take off from the top of Jebel Jais for the region’s first paragliding experience.

New for 2024, the Saij, A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge, comprising of 70 luxury lodges, will provide a pure mountain retreat that focuses on nature as well as mind, body and soul with guided treks, mindful pursuits, and creative experiences. The Basecamp Jais will offer affordable accommodation for outdoor enthusiasts, thrill seekers and nature lovers as well as a range of activities such as yoga and Emirati live cooking while the Jais Yard, will feature food trailers, kiosks, retail containers, vintage truck restaurants, open air cinema and children’s play areas. Cloud7 Camp Jebel Jais, will also offer the ultimate glamping experience with 30 accommodation units built out of sustainable material.

With a rich portfolio of existing and upcoming attractions, Jebel Jais continues to mark its presence as a leading adventure destination in the wider region and will grow from strength to strength in the coming years, appealing to adventure enthusiasts from the world over.

Go to https://visitrasalkhaimah.com/ for more information and book your adventure holiday today.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority won Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2022 at last year’s World Travel Awards