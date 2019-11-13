Barceló Hotels plans Poland debut with Warsaw property

Barceló Hotel Group has announced its entry into Poland with plans for a new hotel in Warsaw.

The property is set to launch in the capital city’s Powiśle neighbourhood in 2021.

It will be built within the Elektrownia Powiśle development, a former power plant which houses a vibrant collection of bars, restaurants, shops, office spaces and private residences, all within a 15-minute walk from the city centre.

The four-star hotel will offer direct access to Elektrownia Powiśle’s retail, entertainment and dining, which is a two-minute walk from the nearest Metro station.

Jaime Buxó, chief business development officer at Barceló Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to be opening our first hotel in Poland as part of this landmark development project, which will see the transformation of one of Warsaw’s most iconic buildings.

“The prime location of the property, in the most culturally vibrant district in the city, chimes perfectly with Barceló Hotel Group’s ambitions to open new hotels in the most exciting destinations and it is an important marker of our growth strategy as we expand our footprint worldwide.”

The Powiśle neighbourhood is home to the Copernicus Science Centre, Warsaw University Library and Warsaw’s Museum of Modern Art, attracting locals and tourists alike.

The hotel will be built on a plot at the intersection of Zajęcza and Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie streets.

In an area of 7,350 square metres guests will find 150 bedrooms, conference space and Iberian-style rooftop bar with wonderful views over the Vistula River.