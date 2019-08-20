Boschendal to welcome new tented camp in early 2020

South African wine estate Boschendal will welcome a new tented camp in March next year.

Situated in the heart of the Greater Simonsberg Conservancy, an area dedicated to responsible and sustainable agriculture, the seven serviced luxury tents will offer guests a unique perspective of the landscape.

The launch from South Africa’s second oldest wine farm further reinforces Boschendal’s commitment to supporting the environment for years to come.

Designed in neutral and earthy tones, Boschendal Tented Camp, will be composed to blend into the surrounding scenery and celebrate the best of the region’s rural setting.

Guests will awake to the sounds of the Malachite Sugarbirds and step out onto the earth that has been a vital part of farm life for more than three hundred years.

Ancient mountains, including the grand Simonsberg Mountain, impose on all sides and rivers run through the landscape and concentrate in dams in which to swim.

Built with the finest local craftsmanship, the tents will feature a spacious bedroom, bathroom and private deck ensuring guests can relax in comfort to the backdrop of the great outdoors.

“Over and over again we see that guests thrive when they ‘live’ the Boschendal farm experience and the best way to do that is to connect with the vast landscape of mountains, rivers, farmland and conservation areas that make this biosphere so special,” commented Matt Stevens, estate manager at Boschendal.

“Taking this a step further, we know that our new tented camp will offer an otherworld luxury that will help our guests disconnect and escape from the stresses of modern life connecting with the natural in a transformative way.”

Dating back to 1685, Boschendal, boasts a beloved history and has been utterly transformed in the last six years to restore this legacy wine estate.

The property is dedicated to conserving its natural biodiversity and promotes sustainable farming.

Grass-fed Angus cattle, forest-fed pigs and free-range chickens work alongside farmers to replenish and revitalise the soils, while ducks help gardeners grow exquisite organically grown produce for their two restaurants.

