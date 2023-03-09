Azul Linhas Aéreas signs Chooose carbon calculation partnership

Azul Linhas Aéreas has partnered with Chooose to develop a program that allows passengers to understand and offset carbon emissions of purchased flights.

The process is placed within the booking flow of Azul Linhas Aéreas’ mobile app.

Going beyond the current mission of reaching remote locations and connecting communities in the region to national and international destinations, Azul now aims to strengthen its commitment to the biodiversity of the Amazon region.

By offering carbon calculation and offsets for all flights, the company wants to give customers the chance to not only fly to all parts of the country, but to understand the CO2 impact of their flights and support the protection and development of the Amazon.

When buying any ticket with Azul through the mobile app, customers can choose to pay an additional fee that has a double function.

Firstly, it offsets the CO2 emissions resulting from the seat during the flight, and secondly it directs funds to climate projects in the Amazon.

The CO2 calculations are based on the flight distance, route, type of aircraft, number of passengers, seat class, and other variables present in each flight.

The calculations are done using technology from Chooose, a climate tech company that specializes in CO2 offset solutions and is a world leader in this type of solution for the aviation sector.

Offsetting emissions is voluntary, and through this solution, Azul offers a practical, safe, and educational option for customers concerned about the impact of their carbon footprint during their air travel, Filipe Alvarez de Oliveira, sustainability manager at Azul, explained.

“This is because, in the Azul app itself, when buying tickets, customers who offset their emissions find out how much CO2 their contribution will help to offset, and can also learn about the projects supported by the company that will benefit from this compensation,” he said.

This in-app solution with carbon offsetting and climate project support is just one several by the company actions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

This, among other initiatives that Azul intends to disclose throughout the year, are part of a larger strategic plan and represent the airline’s commitment to the ESG principles of environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance.

“We see a growing trend of individuals and companies worldwide seeking ways to understand and reduce the CO2 emissions associated with their travel.

“In response, Chooose is proud to support Azul in delivering a climate program that enables customers to easily understand and address their carbon footprint - all within the mobile app booking flow - while contributing to high-impact climate solutions like forest conservation and biodiversity preservation.

“Together, we are making climate action more accessible for people worldwide,” said Andreas Slettvoll, chief executive of Chooose.