Chooose secures new funding to develop customer-centric climate programs

Chooose has announced a US$15 million funding round backed by climate tech-focused investors.

The Norway-based climate tech company has established a leading position in delivering a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables enterprises to build, manage and report on customer-centric climate programs.

Large enterprises in the aviation, travel and logistics sectors partner with Chooose to embed climate action wherever they interact with their consumer or corporate customers.

With standard integrations, customer-friendly interfaces, automated CO2 emission calculations and connected marketplaces of carbon solutions, enterprises build climate programs on Chooose that empower their own customers to understand and act on the carbon footprint of products and services.

The funding round was co-led by GenZero, a decarbonisation-focused investment company wholly owned by Singapore-headquartered investment company Temasek, and SOUNDWaves, a sustainability-focused investment vehicle founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Existing investors also participated in this round, including Shell Ventures and Vinyl Capital, among others.

Other current investors include Amadeus IT Group and Contrarian VC.

Andreas Slettvoll, chief executive of Chooose, said: “The need for climate action has never been greater.

“And now everywhere we look, we see individuals and organisations wanting to factor climate impact into their decision-making, and to support solutions.

“But getting started can seem daunting – we know software can make this easier by embedding awareness and access to climate solutions in the right places.”