Saint Lucia to host World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2023

World Travel Awards has revealed that the paradise island of Saint Lucia will host its Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the region will attend the red-carpet reception on 26 August 2023.

The VIP evening will take place at Sandals Grande St. Lucian and form the climax of World Travel Week 2023, a week-long celebration of the global travel and tourism sector, featuring a series of events to unite the industry’s thought-leaders and spark debate on key issues. The week will also feature a President’s Reception on the eve of the World Travel Awards winners’ ceremony.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”

Blessed by nature, Saint Lucia is a destination of breathtaking beauty, with volcanic mountains magically rising from the clear blue sea, paradise beaches, lush forests and rich cultural heritage.

Honorable Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, Saint Lucia, says: “We are excited to host the prestigious World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 and join forces with the global travel and tourism industry to celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Travel Awards. The impact travel and tourism have on our island’s economy cannot be overstated.”

Lorine Charles-St Jules, CEO, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, expressed her excitement about the Authority’s association with the World Travel Awards brand. She remarked: “This will be an incredible boost to our tourism sector as we continue to aim for excellence in the hospitality industry. We are delighted to welcome leaders from across the world and to immerse them in the hospitality and culture of our stunningly beautiful island.”

Saint Lucia 2023 Highlights

In addition to World Travel Awards, Saint Lucia has a number of key events and activities in 2023:

1. Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival (5-14 May)

The biggest music event in the Caribbean makes a highly-anticipated return after a three-year hiatus. Headline artists include 17-time Grammy winner Sting and reggae icon Shaggy, plus many globally-recognised performers. Tickets now on sale.

2. Saint Lucia Carnival (12-19 July)

Heralded as one of the best Carnivals in the Caribbean, the Saint Lucia Carnival takes place in July, with more than 10,000 visitors expected.

3. Three Peaks Challenge

New for 2023, the Saint Lucia Three Peaks Challenge enables visitors to tackle three iconic mountains during their stay: Gros Piton, Petit Piton and Mount Gimie.

4. Kabawe Krawl

This new trail of bars (Kabawe is Creole for rum shack) gives you an opportunity to meet the locals, swap stories and enjoy some Saint Lucian hospitality. Book a guided tour or if you’re out and about look for the Kabawe Krawl sign at a participating venue.

5. Romance Summit

‘Say Yes to Saint Lucia’ is a Global Romance Summit later this year, enabling agents to meet key partners, including villas, hotels and wedding planners. There will also be keynote speakers, a bridalwear fashion show and a digital media strategy workshop.

6. Atlantic Rally Cruise

The Atlantic Rally Cruise (ARC) takes place annually and sees a fleet of more than 100 boats set sail from Las Palmas in Gran Canarias to cross the Atlantic Ocean to Saint Lucia.