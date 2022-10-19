Booking.com signs global partnership with Chooose

Leading digital travel platform, Booking.com, and climate tech company Chooose have announced a strategic partnership.

The key objective of the new global deal is to increase traveler awareness about the carbon implications of trips.

The partnership will start by exploring how best to provide transparent information about the carbon emissions associated with a booking on the platform, beginning with accommodation and then moving on to other travel products and services, including flights.

In time, this will expand to the introduction of carbon offsetting options within the customer journey.

Danielle D’Silva, head of sustainability at Booking.com, commented: “At Booking.com, we want to make it easier for everyone to experience the world in a more sustainable way.

“To that end, we released our Travel Sustainable program nearly one year ago to help encourage more sustainable practices amongst our partner travel providers and customers.”

The ultimate goal is to eventually provide travellers with the option to easily address the CO2 emissions associated with their trip directly on Booking.com, by supporting a portfolio of certified nature-based solutions aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“Recent research by Booking.com shows that sustainable travel is important to more than four out of five global travellers, with 50 per cent citing the recent news about climate change as having an influence on them wanting to make more sustainable travel decisions.

“The challenging bit is that many still don’t know exactly where or how to start.

“That’s why we are proud to team up with Booking.com making information about carbon emissions more accessible and ultimately actionable for people worldwide.

“Through the partnership, we can turn sustainable intentions into more concrete sustainable actions,” Andreas Slettvoll, chief executive at Chooose.