AXA Partners extends CarTrawler partnership

AXA Partners UK & Ireland has extended its partnership with Irish travel tech company, CarTrawler.

The end-to-end technology platform expands airline and travel partners’ offering to their customers, including car rental, private airport transfer and ride-hailing services.

Following a successful relationship spanning six years, the two companies have entered into a new long-term contract through which AXA Partners will continue to underwrite CarTrawler’s Car Hire Excess Insurance business, in over 30 territories worldwide.

In addition, AXA Partners will continue to support the CarTrawler growth strategy as they expand into new areas.

The continuation of this collaborative partnership will see AXA Partners provide CarTrawler with a cutting-edge, bespoke front-end claims system, designed to ensure a straightforward and efficient process for customers when making an insurance claim.

AXA Partners will also support CarTrawler’s plans to improve the digital customer proposition, and together, will work on further enhancements to products as well as securing new growth opportunities.

Peter O’Donovan, chief operations officer at CarTrawler, said: “Following a successful and collaborative partnership with AXA Partners over the last six years, we are pleased to announce our extended long-term relationship with AXA Partners and look forward to deepening our partnership.”

Former IAG chief executive, Willie Walsh, was appointed deputy chairman of CarTrawler late last year.