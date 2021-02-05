Qatar Airways to return to Moscow next month

Qatar Airways has announced it will be resuming services to Moscow, Russia, from March 2nd.

Via its hub in Doha, the carrier will begin connecting once again with destinations such as Maldives and Zanzibar.

The airline is to resume scheduled services to city with three flights per week, operated by an Airbus A320 offering 12 seats in business class and 120 seats in economy.

Qatar Airways Group, chief executive, Akbar Al Baker said: “We are excited to resume scheduled flights to Moscow.

“Having become the largest international carrier during the early stages of the pandemic, has enabled us to accumulate unrivalled experience of how to safely and reliably carry passengers during these uncertain times.

“Our wide network of flights during these challenging times has ensured we have kept up to date with the latest in international airport procedures and implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on board our aircraft and in our home and hub, Hamad International Airport.

“We have been the airline passengers can rely on during this crisis and we will continue to ensure the safest and most reliable experience for our passengers as global travel recovers.”

The national carrier of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 120 destinations with plans to increase to over 130 by the end of March.