Wizz partners with CarTrawler for new rental options

Wizz Air has launched Wizz Ride, a new taxi and private transfer booking platform integrated into its existing mobile app.

The debut comes in partnership with the business-to-business car rental provider CarTrawler.

The platform offers users the broadest range of travel options, making route planning more efficient with its customer-tailored solutions.

Using CarTrawler’s mobility software development kit, Wizz Ride allows its users to create a seamless trip, regardless of whether the journey is on-demand or pre-booked.

By linking transportation options together, the service simplifies journeys, as it provides a one-stop-shop for passengers’ needs, from the moment they leave the house, to arriving at their destination.

George Michalopoulos, chief commercial officer at Wizz Air, said: “As we endeavour to provide a stress-free customer journey, we are always looking to introduce new services that offer great customer experience across all travel stages.

“The Wizz Ride product provides convenient ground mobility services for both pre-booking and on-demand requests which allow our customers to save time and money.

“A user-friendly service, introduced in collaboration with CarTrawler, is now available at the touch of a button on Wizz Air’s mobile app.

“We are proud to be the first airline in the world to introduce such an innovative service which paired with our ultra-low fares makes travel easier than ever.”