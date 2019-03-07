Avis Budget Group launches Smile Rent in Italy

Avis Budget Group has launched a new, pay per kilometre, mobility brand in Italy: Smile Rent.

The low-cost, 100 per cent self-serve brand is the latest addition to the mobility giant’s expanding portfolio in southern Europe.

The brand will be targeting the budget-conscious, tech-savvy travellers to Italy.

Initially launching in Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa airports this summer, Smile Rent allows its customers to access their rental vehicles via their phones, completely bypassing the rental desk.

The keys will be inside the vehicles in the dedicated parking spots near the airport, reachable via the airport shuttle service, and the car can be locked and unlocked via the app.

The Smile Rent offer is pay per kilometre, meaning that the customer pays for the actual kilometres covered during the rental.

Furthermore, as a fully self-service experience, customers have complete control of the rental process from beginning to end, by comfortably managing bookings, costs and any modifications – such as an upgrade - through their smartphone, 24 hours a day.

Katie Mille, director of strategy, international, Avis Budget Group, said: “This is an exciting step for us as we continue to look at ways to reinvent rental for the present and future needs of different customers and partners.

“The launch of Smile Rent represents a further step in the path taken by Avis Budget Group to generate innovative mobility solutions.

“With this launch we are making the rental experience more simple, transparent and on-demand - allowing customers to manage the entire process with complete freedom and autonomy.”