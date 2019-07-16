Sea Princess stages Caribbean recuse

Princess Cruises’ Sea Princess, has rescued three sailors who were forced to take to a life raft after their boat sank in the south Caribbean.

The 2,000-passenger vessel was sailing on a world cruise when she was asked to go to the rescue scene by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Curacao in the Lesser Antilles after distress calls were received from a stricken vessel.

The ship turned around and sailed 60 nautical miles to reach the three sailors where a fast rescue boat was lowered to retrieve them from their life raft just before midnight.

A tanker had been standing by but had been unable to lower a rescue boat in the prevailing conditions.

After being picked up from the life raft, the three sailors were taken aboard Sea Princess and admitted to the ship’s medical centre.

They have been given a clean bill of health.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president UK & Europe, said: “We are very proud that the captain and crew of Sea Princess were able to act quickly and effectively in the assistance of others in distress at sea.”

Sea Princess resumed sailing and arrived at Willemstad, the capital of Curacao, slightly delayed.

On Tuesday, July 29th the vessel will navigate the Panama Canal on a homeward leg to Sydney across the Pacific Ocean.