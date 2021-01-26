Avis Budget Group makes two European appointments

Avis Budget Group has announced the appointment of Martin Gruber as its vice president, commercial and Laurent Sculier as managing director, central and western Europe.

The moves come following a reorganisation of its International leadership team.

Gruber has a longstanding career with Avis Budget Group having joined the global provider of mobility solutions in 1999.

For the last nine years he has led the organisation’s central European business and oversaw the acquisition of several mobility companies in the region.

Starting in his new role, Gruber said: “I’m proud to lead Avis Budget Group’s talented international commercial team.

“We have created a team that takes care of the whole customer lifecycle, with the customer at the heart of everything we do.

“It is this customer focus that will ensure we emerge stronger from the pandemic as the world begins to safely travel again.”

Sculier will succeed Gruber, having previously been responsible for leading the group’s Avis, Budget and France Car brands in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

He will now also lead the global mobility provider’s brands in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and the Czech Republic.

“I am pleased to work with our colleagues and customers from across Central Europe,” he said.