TAP Air Portugal records strong increase in passenger numbers for early 2019

TAP Air Portugal carried nearly eight million passengers worldwide in the first six months of the year.

The figure represents growth of 4.8 per cent on the first half of 2018.

The airline recorded passenger increases in all network sectors it operates (except South and Central Atlantic), especially North America, with 9.6 per cent more passengers transported.

In Africa TAP grew 8.5 per cent, to carry 586,000 passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil experienced a slight slowdown, with two per cent fewer passengers in the first half, but with the recent months already showing signs of a recovery.

In June, for example, TAP carried 3.4 per cent more in Brazilian routes than in the same month of 2018.

On European routes - excluding Portugal - TAP had the highest absolute growth, reaching 4.8 million passengers, 227 thousand more, or 4.9 per cent than in the first six months of the previous year.

In flights between mainland Portugal airports (Lisbon, Porto and Faro), TAP grew 1.8 per cent.

In the Azores and Madeira routes, the national airline increased by 4.9 per cent, reaching 633,000 passengers on all routes to and from the autonomous regions.

In September, TAP will also open flights between Porto and Munich and Lyon and between Lisbon and Banjul.

The effect of the new routes, coupled with the traditional higher traffic of the second half, allows TAP to state that in 2019 the airline will surpass all records in the number of passengers carried.