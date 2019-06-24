AviaDev Africa headed to Madagascar for 2020 show

AviaDev has confirmed it will head to Antananarivo, Madagascar, for its fifth edition with the support of its host Ravinala Airports, Antananarivo and Nosy Be Airports.

The event will take place from May 6th-8th next year.

The 2019 show attracted participation from 27 Countries and is committed to retain its Africa-centric focus.

Since inception, AviaDev has been the catalyst for partnerships including notably a new route operated from July by Mango connecting Lanseria International Airport, Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth and also the Kigali-Harare-Cape Town route that has been served by RwandAir since May 2018.

Patrick Collard, chief executive of Ravinala Airports, said: “I am delighted that we have brought Africa’s highest profile aviation event to Madagascar.

“Ravinala Airports supports Madagascar’s medium-term ambition to host 500,000 tourists until 2023.

“AviaDev will be a key driver for this goal and will showcase the route development opportunity for Madagascar.

“The establishment of open skies will further enable Madagascar to welcome guests from all over the world, boosting the economic, social and cultural development for the country.”

AviaDev will once again facilitate pre-arranged one-to-one meetings during the event alongside key networking activities to ensure the maximum output from the event.

Jon Howell, managing director, AviaDev, said: “Madagascar is the perfect location to host AviaDev Africa.

“As one of the world’s largest Islands, air access is the key to achieving the ambitious tourism arrival targets, creating jobs and opportunities locally and stimulating the whole economy.

“The new airport facility is world-class, this coupled with the hotel projects that are near completion will put Madagascar on the map as a business tourism destination.

“AviaDev is delighted to partner with Ravinala Airports to showcase the vast opportunities that exist for partner airlines and airports and deliver a forum that will ultimately advance Africa’s connectivity.”

Registration for AviaDev Africa is now open here.