AviaDev Africa reports significant economic impact on South Africa

An independent analysis of the economic impact created by AviaDev Africa indicates that it generated R3.3 million (£190,000) of direct expenditure, with R525,000 flowing in tax income to the South African government.

This figure considers the deals and new routes that Cape Town and South Africa secured and derives the estimated value on the country’s GDP.

A forum dedicated to growing connectivity to, from and within the African continent, AviaDev Africa took place in South Africa in early 2018 and again this year.

The Cape Town Air Access and ACSA teams who were responsible for hosting the event in Cape Town recognised the investment towards the event would pay long term dividends.

Tim Harris, chief executive of Wesgro, said, “Hosting AviaDev Africa over two consecutive years has allowed us to represent ourselves as a truly African destination, looking to expand our network domestically, regionally and internationally.

“These figures cement the fact that new routes and further expansions will be delivered as result, benefiting the economy of the Western Cape and South Africa.”

Further analysis of the figures also suggests that the event helped to sustain 16 full time and part time employment opportunities.

Jon Howell, chief executive of AviaDev, commented: “The results of the economic impact illustrate the huge impact hosting AviaDev can have on a destination - not only is there an immediate impact with the attendees expenditure on flights, accommodation and tourism but more importantly the lasting effect as a result of meeting new partners, suppliers and establishing new routes to your destination through the meetings had at AviaDev.”

The research was carried out by I&M Futureneer Advisors.

Ethiopia

Later this year, AviaDev is holding its second Air Service Development training workshop on September 23rd-24th in Addis Ababa.

This workshop will deliver hands on knowledge and enable participants to effectively market their destination to new airlines and suppliers.

The two-day course is designed to increase understanding, learn new techniques and ultimately aid the improvement in connectivity to, from and within the African continent.

Find out more about the event here.