Finnair signs codeshare deal with oneworld partner Fiji Airways

Finnair flights to the exotic South Pacific are set to take-off thanks to a new codeshare partnership between the carrier and Fiji Airways.

Customers can book tickets now for travel from October 27th to Fiji from London via Helsinki, opening up a range of incredible new destinations with palm-fringed beaches and crystal-clear coral waters.

It also means Finnair customers can for the first time fly around the world on flights with carriers sharing the airline’s flight numbers only.

The deal between Finnair and Fiji Airways is the first between the two oneworld alliance partners.

Fiji Airways joined the alliance as its first oneworld connect partner in December.

Ole Orvér, Finnair chief commercial officer, said: “We are excited about this cooperation with Fiji Airways and are delighted to offer this wonderful new destination in the South Pacific to our customers.

“This cooperation is unique as it will allow Finnair customers to purchase around-the-world routings under Finnair’s code for the very first time, using a combination of gateways in Asia and on the US West Coast.

“We would also like to warmly welcome Fiji Airways’ customers to enjoy the wonders of Finland and the Nordics.”

The new codeshare partnership on flights between flights between Helsinki and Nadi in Fiji, further boosts Finnair’s extensive route network, which already boasts 19 destinations throughout Asia and the Far East, including flights to more Japanese cities than any other European airline.

Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways chief executive, said: “We welcome our fellow oneworld partner, Finnair, into our family of codeshare partners.

“Through this partnership, we are adding the wonderful city of Helsinki to our network, making Fiji and the entire South Pacific more accessible for Finnair customers.

“We look forward to working with Finnair and introducing Finnair customers to Fiji, one of the world’s most welcoming and authentic cultures.”

Under the agreement, Finnair’s AY airline code will appear on Fiji Airways flights between Hong Kong, Singapore, Narita and Nadi, offering easy connections to the airline’s routes across the South Pacific.

Finnair’s flight numbers will also be added to Fiji’s flights between Nadi and San Francisco and Los Angeles in California, subject to applicable government approvals.

In return, Fiji Airways’ FJ code will appear on Finnair’s flights to Helsinki via Singapore, opening access for Fiji Airways’ customers to Finland and points beyond in Europe.