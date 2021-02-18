AviaDev Africa 2021 to take place online

The continued Covid-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to the global aviation ecosystem.

Given the scale of the pandemic, the decision has now been made to hold a virtual version of AviaDev Africa 2021, the leading air service development conference for Africa.

The new format of the event will take place over three consecutive mornings from June 9th-11th.

This fifth edition will bring together the African aeronautical community with a programme of conferences on different themes and pre-organized meetings between the players.

It will bring together the African aeronautical community for maximum knowledge sharing and collaboration.

The face-to-face conference will take place at the end of the first half of 2022.

Madagascar will therefore be the host country for two consecutive years.

The ministry of transport, tourism and meteorology of Madagascar is the sponsor of this event which will show, through the platform, the potential of Madagascar, a foretaste of what the audience will see live in 2022.

AviaDev chief executive, Jon Howell said “The disruption to the African aviation industry is unparalleled.

“At AviaDev, we have continued our commitment to serving the African aviation community by delivering multiple virtual events, content and experiences over the past 12 months.

“We feel it is vital that we have a forum where we can all come together to share best practices and start the discussions that will shape the future connectivity of Africa.

“We have invested time and resources in curating our digital platform so we can continue to bring you the most important route development event in Africa.

“Our conference programme will be free to attend for all participants with our premium one-to-one meetings service supporting this offering.”