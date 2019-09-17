Steel cutting ceremony for latest Cunard vessel

Cunard and Fincantieri have celebrated the start of construction on the 249th ship of the luxury cruise line, marking an exciting moment in the company’s 179-year history.

The yet unnamed ship, which is being built to meet the growing global demand in luxury cruising, is set to reimagine the luxury cruise experience with an array of unique and exciting on-board amenities.

The first section of the ship is under construction at Fincantieri’s Castellammare di Stabia shipyard.

The shipbuilding group previously delivered Cunard’s popular and world-renowned Queen Victoria in 2007 and Queen Elizabeth in 2010.

The steel cutting ceremony is a keystone-event in the life of Cunard’s new ship, marking the commencement of building works that will culminate in its delivery in Monfalcone, Gorizia, Italy, in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the occasion, Simon Palethorpe, president, Cunard, said: “After years of planning and design, we are delighted to see building works commence on our newest ship.

“The 249th ‘Cunarder’ will be our fourth luxury liner for the 21st century.

“The new ship is taking inspiration from the successes of our past, integrating the Cunard spirit with exciting new concepts and ideas that will provide a uniquely luxurious travel experience for our guests.”

Cunard used the auspicious occasion to announce the commissioning of a unique sculpture, masterly crafted from the first piece of metal cut for the new ship.

Acclaimed sculptor Sam Shendi will complete the work, which will be displayed on board the ship for Cunard’s guests to enjoy.

Gilberto Tobaldi, Castellammare Shipyard director, Fincantieri, added: “We are very proud to be embarking on this next chapter of Cunard’s history with the start of the build of their newest ship and we look forward to working with the Cunard and Carnival UK teams over the next months.”