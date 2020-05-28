AviaDev Africa moved to June next year

AviaDev Africa, an air service development conference, has been cancelled and moved to next year.

Originally set to take place in May, it had initially been delayed until September, but will now not take place until 2021.

The new event is scheduled from June 9th-11th next year at the Novotel Convention & Spa in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

AviaDev chief executive, Jon Howell, said “The wellbeing of our attendees is of utmost importance and we feel that it is in the best interest of our regional and international participants to reconvene when the health situation has improved, travel restrictions have eased and our great industry is on an upward trajectory.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank the host team at Ravinala Airports and the Novotel Convention & Spa, Antananarivo, along with all our sponsors and partners, for their continued support in making this event the most important route development event in Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the fifth edition of AviaDev Africa and now more than ever it is important to facilitate uniting airlines, airports and tourism authorities to meet and discuss increasing connectivity to, from and within the continent.

With many airlines facing uncertainty and struggle this will be a chance for the African aviation community to come together physically and discuss new collaborations and partnerships to ensure the connectivity for Africa.

Patrick Collard, chief executive, Ravinala Airports said: “We fully support the decision to postpone the event to June 2021.

“We look forward to welcoming the African aviation community to Madagascar and showcasing our new airport terminal, new hotels and the potential we offer as a destination.”