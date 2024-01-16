Avani Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Germany with the Launch of Avani Frankfurt City Hotel

Avani Hotels & Resorts, the upscale lifestyle brand of Minor Hotels, expands further in Europe with the opening of Avani Frankfurt City Hotel, marking the brand’s debut in Germany. Located in Frankfurt’s central business district, the rebranded hotel offers a balance between design and function, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the city’s renowned electronic music scene.

Avani Frankfurt City Hotel celebrates the city’s role as a pioneer of techno music in the 1980s when Frankfurt became a hub for influential night clubs, record stores, musicians and labels. The lobby displays album covers and framed vinyl discs from the era, while a faux fireplace, complete with vintage record player, creates a nostalgic atmosphere. The shared space is elevated by floor-to-ceiling LED screens displaying dynamic techno animations. To continue the theme, there are five aptly named meeting rooms with a shared breakout area. The flexible space can accommodate up to 140 delegates for workshops, training sessions, themed dinners and team building activities.

Spread over seven floors, Avani Frankfurt’s 256 guest rooms and suites come equipped with the latest amenities, including a power shower, a coffee machine and a garment steamer to keep clothes wrinkle-free. High-tech gadgets such as Google’s streaming media adapter Chromecast TV and high-quality Bluetooth speakers make it easy to relax with favourite shows and music.

The hotel’s spacious dining venues cater to guests’ needs for simplicity and quality. There is a buffet-style restaurant for leisurely breakfasts, as well as The Pantry, Avani’s signature grab-and-go concept with fresh snacks, including wraps, vegan bites, smoothies, Buddha bowls and matcha tea. At night, The Pantry becomes a lively spot to socialise and sip smart cocktails from the bar, complimented by 24/7 in-room dining.

In addition to the yoga mats provided in each room, wellness-minded guests can work out at the AvaniFit gym equipped with cutting-edge cardio machines, weight stations, steam baths and a sauna. Alternatively, guests can explore the nearby River Main with its tree-lined jogging trails and water bike tours to take in the “Mainhatten” skyline.

The hotel offers experiences curated in partnership with some of the city’s leading creatives. Hosted by Entkorkte Kunst, guests can create art inspired by electronic music at a “Techno Painting” workshop fuelled by delicious cocktails and live DJ beats. The “Silent Techno Walking Tour” with Hush Beats is set to a special playlist and takes guests to top city landmarks, such as the Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM).

ADVERTISEMENT

Avani Frankfurt City Hotel is conveniently located near the city’s main transport hubs, with the airport and train station within 25 minutes’ drive. World-class museums and the city’s famous Zeil shopping street are within walking distance. Avani Double Rooms start from EUR 175 (approx. USD 190) per room, per night based on two sharing with breakfast and taxes included. For more information, please visit www.avanihotels.com.

Already with a strong presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Southern Africa, Avani Hotels & Resorts opened three properties in Europe in 2023 – Milan and Venice in Italy and in the Spanish capital. The brand’s expansion into new destinations continues in 2024 with openings in Europe and the Seychelles, as well as South and Central America.