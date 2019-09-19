Austrian Airlines heads to Boston for spring 2020

Austrian Airlines will begin non-stop flights from Boston to Vienna on March 29th next year, marking the first ever direct connection between the two cities.

The carrier will fly a Boeing 767-300ER equipped with 211 seats on the new route.

Austrian Airlines flight 92 will depart Boston Logan International Airport at 18:52 and arrive in Vienna at 08:25 the following day.

The return flight will depart Vienna International Airport at 13:25 and arrive in Boston at 16:30.

Initially, Austrian will operate four weekly flights between the New England metropolis and Vienna hub, increasing to six frequencies per week as of mid-April.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Austrian’s new gateway in Boston, Lufthansa Group’s main hub airlines, which includes Lufthansa and Swiss, are fully represented in this region.

“The United States market is integral to our success, and we are excited that 2020 will bring all three of Lufthansa Group’s main hub airlines to Boston Logan with the launch of Austrian Airlines’ new service to Vienna in March,” said Frank Naeve, vice president of sales, the Americas, Lufthansa Group.

One of the great European capitals, Vienna was for centuries the stomping ground for the Habsburg rulers of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Vienna International Airport, due to its location in the heart of Europe and close to many different destinations, is the leading flight hub in central and eastern Europe.

Capacity in the New England market will be further expanded in the summer 2020 season with the introduction of Lufthansa’s Airbus A380 on its Boston-Munich route.

The aircraft boasts a total of 509 seats in a four-class configuration.