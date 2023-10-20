Austrian Airlines Expands Winter Flight Program to Include Sevilla, Rovaniemi, and Kittilä

Earlier this week and just in time for the autumn holidays, Austrian Airlines launched its newest flight route to Sevilla.

During the winter flight schedule, Austrian will serve the Andalusian capital on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with the frequency increasing to three weekly flights in summer. Austrian Airlines’ guests can now experience the birthplace of Flamenco directly from Vienna. In addition to the new destination of Sevilla, Austrian Airlines is also offering a contrasting option for the winter: starting in December, Austrian Airlines will fly once a week to the official hometown of Santa Claus, the Finnish city of Rovaniemi, and as part of the charter program, to the winter sports destination of Kittilä.

“The increasing demand and sustained high travel interest from our guests, both in summer and winter, demonstrate their year-round desire for relaxation and sunshine. We have strategically expanded our winter flight schedule to include attractive tourist destinations to fulfill our passengers’ travel wishes. The new destinations in our winter flight schedule are diverse and contrasting, ensuring that there is something for every taste. This allows us to offer our guests a wide range of travel destinations,” emphasizes Michael Trestl, CCO Austrian Airlines.

Beyond Flamenco, Sevilla has much more to offer: the Andalusia region entices with numerous tourist highlights, including Granada, Cordoba, and neighboring Gibraltar. Sevilla and Andalusia are not only culturally rich and fascinating but also provide an opportunity to escape winter and enjoy moderate temperatures. Thus, Sevilla remains a highly attractive holiday destination even during the winter months.

Passengers on the inaugural flight to Sevilla enjoyed a selection of attractions at the departure gate at Vienna Airport, as well as an exclusive culinary surprise on board.

All flight details at a glance:

Route Flight number Flight days Departure – Arrival

Vienna – Sevilla OS 389 Tuesday, Saturday 09:35-13:00

Sevilla – Vienna OS 390 Tuesday, Saturday 13:45-16:50

Flights can be booked at austrian.com.