Austrian Airlines reappoints Michael Trestl as Chief Commercial Officer for another five years

The Supervisory Board of Austrian Airlines AG has reappointed Michael Trestl (37) to serve as member of the Executive Board and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Austria’s national airline for a period of five years from 01.01.2024 until 31.12.2028.

The native of Lower Austria joined the airline’s Executive Board in January 2021 and is responsible for Sales, Network & Revenue Management, Brand Experience and IT. Annette Mann as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Francesco Sciortino as Chief Operations Officer (COO) are also members of the Austrian Airlines Executive Board team.

“Michael Trestl has taken over the commercial responsibility for Austrian Airlines as CCO in the middle of the Corona pandemic. With his strategic expertise and his teamwork skills, he has made a significant contribution to steering the airline well through the crisis and enabling a subsequent revival”, comments Christina Foerster, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Austrian Airlines AG on the reappointment. Only recently, Austrian Airlines presented a positive annual result for the first time since the pandemic.

“I am looking forward to further intensive years with the Austrian Airlines team. In the coming weeks and months, we will enjoy working on strengthening our customer experience and continue to focus on our positioning as an attractive network carrier. Austrian Airlines is and will remain Austria’s number 1 airline”, Michael Trestl concluded.