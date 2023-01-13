Austrian Airlines Unveils Simplified and Transparent Points System

With a simplified status program the entire Lufthansa Group, and therefore also Austrian Airlines, offers its customers a more comprehensible and transparent Points system for achieving and maintaining Frequent Traveller, Senator and HON Circle status.

“Our customers always have first priority at Austrian Airlines. That is why we are especially keen to reward the loyalty of our status customers,” says CCO Michael Trestl.

The new Frequent Traveller Status for Life will be offered alongside the existing Senator Status for Lifetime for explicitly loyal customers and will enable even greater flight comfort. “The new features of the status programme, which come into effect in 2024, allow a simple and transparent system. The combination of this and the special amenities along the travel chain creates the most attractive and simplest offer on the market for our customers,” Trestl continues.

Main changes from 2024

Points system replaces status miles

In future, Miles & More members will receive points instead of status miles for their flights. The number of points earned on a flight will depend on only two criteria: the travel class and whether it is a continental or intercontinental flight.

Frequent flyer status for loyal customers

Points can be collected – as previously status miles – with all Star Alliance airlines. In order to achieve frequent flyer status in the new programme, a share of flights operated by Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Eurowings Discover, Air Dolomiti or the co-issuing Miles & More airline partners will also be required in future.

As today, HON Circle members qualify exclusively on flights operated by the above-mentioned airlines in Business and First Class.

Qualification and duration

Achieving status will be simplified universally. In future, the status period will be a minimum of one year. The period to collect the required Points will extend over one calendar year for each frequent flyer status.

Frequent Traveller and Senator for lifetime

Long-time frequent flyers will qualify for Frequent Traveller Liftetime and Senator Lifetime status in future. The basis for this is the sum of all Points earned on flights operated by Air Dolomiti, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Eurowings Discover, Lufthansa, SWISS or the co-issuing Miles & More airline partners.

The awarding of Miles & More award miles remains unchanged. Award miles are miles that can be earned in everyday life or while travelling for flights, rental cars, hotel stays and much more, and can then be redeemed for non-cash awards or services.

Further information and a detailed overview of the new points system can be found at: https://www.miles-and-more.com/row/en/program/status-benefits/new-statusprogramme.html