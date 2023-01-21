Atlantis The Royal’s Grand Reveal Weekend Showcases The Ultimate ‘Feast Of Dreams’

Last night, the world’s newest and most iconic ultra-luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal, kicked off its exclusive Grand Reveal Weekend with the ultimate ‘Feast of Dreams’ - offering a show-stopping gastronomic experience like no other, with food served by six world-famous chefs who are all opening restaurants in the new resort this February.

Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, the new resort is hosting some of the world’s most recognisable faces for a three-day-long extravaganza of ultra-luxury curated events and experiences across its Grand Reveal Weekend.

Guests attended the once-in-a-lifetime epicurean dining adventure to toast the opening of Atlantis The Royal’s eight brand-new celebrity chef restaurants, headed up by culinary icons including Nobu Matsuhisa, Jose Andres, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, the Queen of couture cakes Mich Turner, and Gaston Acurio all under one roof for one night only.

VIP’s from around the world gathered in the resort’s unrivalled dining experience, Gastronomy, which features a host of live cooking stations serving up a treasure trove of culinary masterpieces from around the world. Guests at the Grand Reveal Weekend were the first to experience the eclectic dining on offer to guests, before Atlantis The Royal officially opens its doors to guests in February this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The specially curated ‘Feast of Dreams’ menu offered guests culinary delights from across the world including blue lobster from Peruvian restaurant La Mar, Wagyu Bresaola Sicilian style pizza at the hotel’s world-class pizzeria, and an expansive selection of sushi at The Seven Seas sushi counter housed within Gastronomy (full Feast of Dreams menu attached). To satisfy their sweet tooth, guests were invited to end their evening with a choice of delicacies from The Little Venice Cake Company owned by Mich Turner MBE – baker of patisseries and breads to royalty and global celebrities. The world-famous selection included sweet treats from Raspberry and Rose Buttercream Cake to Caramel Shortbread, as well as the piece de resistance, an enormous Grand Reveal Weekend Celebration Cake, presented to Atlantis The Royal by Turner to commemorate the resort’s hotly anticipated launch. Weighing a metric tonne, the 5ft tall by 4ft wide cake was baked to feed 1,200 guests, boasted a total of seven layers and was adorned by 25 handmade sugar birds and 80 hand painted butterflies which took seven pastry chefs six days to create.

The Friday evening ‘Feast of Dreams’ marked the beginning of the special and exclusive weekend taking place before the resort officially opens. Guests are invited to enjoy the hotel’s ultra-luxury offerings with a curated itinerary of events and experiences, including a Saturday night spectacular performance from a 29-time Grammy award-winning artist - more details on this to follow tomorrow.

In total, Atlantis The Royal’s 17 world-class restaurants and bars not only treat guests to an unmatched gastronomic experience, guests are also welcomed to a dazzling array of unforgettable entertainment destinations including Cloud 22, an outdoor entertainment space featuring a swim up-bar and a glittering head-shaped DJ booth, and the iconic and world-famous Ling Ling, a modern Pan-Asian restaurant offering the ultimate day to night experience.

Eight culinary icons are set to open their doors at Atlantis The Royal*:

Nobu by the Beach

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Jaleo by José Andrés

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis

Little Venice Cake Company by Mich Turner

Nobu by the Beach

After thirteen years of Nobu Dubai, 2023 brings the next phase for the world famous Japanese Peruvian restaurant by Nobu Matsuhisa. Nobu by the Beach at Atlantis The Royal delivers the unique chemistry and perfect balance of luxury and lifestyle. The setting merges the modern architecture of Dubai’s newest icon with an intuitive interpretation of Chef Nobu’s signature style.

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

Heralding from Peru’s multiculturalism, with strong Japanese, Chinese and European influences, La Mar by Gastón Acurio takes Peruvian cuisine to the next level. Presented by the very man charged with transforming the western South American country into a culinary hotspot, La Mar delivers a distinctive culinary experience ranging from upscale Novo-Andean fare to Asian-Peruvian fusion and traditional seafood ceviche.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

One of the world’s most unique and exciting restaurants, Dinner is the brainchild of Michelin-star Chef Heston Blumenthal OBE, who is celebrated worldwide as one of the most progressive chefs of his time. A relaxed and informal dining experience, the menu delves into British gastronomy’s past, with dishes bearing historical dates and stretching back as far as the 14th century. All dishes are accompanied by an eclectic selection of global wines, with a lively cocktail bar offering a bespoke range of drinks, distillations, and infusions. Experiential dining at its best, expect the unexpected.

Jaleo by José Andrés

Conceptualised by Chef José Andrés, the only chef globally to have a two Michelin-star restaurant and four Bib Gourmands, Jaleo showcases the traditional and cutting-edge nuevo tastes of Spain. Highlighting the rich regional diversity of the country’s cuisine, at Jaleo, plates are designed to be shared and enjoyed with good friends and great conversation.

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen by Ariana Bundy

Guests will be swept away into a mystical world of mellow, perfumed, Persian delights, where fruits, nuts, herbaceous plants and floral fragrances merge magnificently with meats, grains and vegetables. The debut restaurant and female-led concept by celebrity Iranian American chef Ariana Bundy is a fresh, modern take on Iranian cuisine, serving Persian classics spun with a refreshingly modern twist in terms of textures, ingredients and presentation.

estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis

At estiatorio Milos, flavours from the Greek isles are transported to Dubai’s legendary Palm Island. From its sprawling terrace, diners can gaze over the dazzling fountains and the twinkling skyline while savouring the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean. Simplicity meets sophistication with family-style sharing plates, the day’s freshest catches – elaborately displayed on ice for diners to pick – and a raw bar with just some of the highlights, including Greek wild oysters, and whole-fish sashimi and tartar.

The Little Venice Cake Company by Mich Turner

Nestled in the heart of the much-anticipated resort, Little Venice Cake Company will offer guests and visitors a number of distinct experiences. For those with a sweet tooth, visitors can purchase a slice or a whole cake to take away – from posh doughnuts to afternoon tea loaf cakes, homemade fudge and florentines, fresh fruit tarts, exquisite chocolate cupcakes, brownies and biscuits, as well as a selection of stylish piñata and fresh layer cakes. Drawing visitors in with a wonderfully theatrical experience, the glass kitchen within the atelier will blow them away with its bespoke approach to designing one-of-a-kind cakes and indulgent bakes, and even welcome guests to attend selective masterclasses.



The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.

This Is It.

https://www.atlantistheroyal.com