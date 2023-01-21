A Glimpse Inside The Star-Studded Grand Opening Of Nobu Dubai

Kendall Jenner attends the star-studded Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper

Yesterday evening, Nobu founders, Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper celebrated the grand reopening of Nobu Dubai at Atlantis, The Palm, with an exclusive attendee list featuring A-List celebrities and special guests from around the world.

After 14 years of residence in The Avenues at Atlantis, The Palm, Nobu Matsuhisa’s celebrity hotspot, celebrated its 15th year in Dubai in an iconic-new space within the crown of the destination resort. Taking the space formally home to The Royal Bridge Suite, the 22nd floor has been completely transformed to house a brand-new Nobu, complete with an updated menu, a Nobu lounge and bar, and an expansive terrace offering incredible views over the Palm Island and Arabian Gulf.

Scheduled as the opening event to Atlantis The Royal’s exclusive Grand Reveal Weekend, celebrity attendees and special guests joining the celebrations included Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Jonathan Cheban, and Simon Huck.

The VIP invitees were some of the first to experience the reimagined Nobu Dubai menu before gathering in the restaurant’s stylish lounge to join Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper for the kagami biraki ceremony – an ancient Japanese ritual dating back to the 15th century that involves the breaking and opening (biraki) of the round sake barrel lid (kagami), ushering in harmony and good fortune for the years ahead. Each of the founders took a wooden mallet and, counting down from three, broke open the lid of an enormous barrel of sake, which was served to revelers in traditional masu cups.

Japanese Taiko drummers kicked off the festivities as Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper took to the stage for speeches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for coming. I like to share Japanese traditions and cultures the world over, which is why tonight we have the sake ceremony. We always do this to open every Nobu. The ceremony means “happy day” and today is a very happy day, as we have Kendall Jenner here to help us launch the new Nobu at Atlantis Dubai. Enjoy the party” said Matsuhisa as the crowd erupted into cheers.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed champagne and signature Nobu cocktails, while being treated to an array of delicious canapes such as Nobu’s signature Black Cod with Miso, Spicy Salmon Miso Tacos and Tuna Sashimi. Those with space for dessert enjoyed chocolate spring rolls, Mini Pavlova Raspberry Shiso​ and Mochi.

Tim Kelly Managing Director and Executive Vice President, Atlantis Dubai commented,“The time has arrived, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate this special moment, not only with our great family at Nobu but also our extended family who are here with us tonight. Nobu has always had a proud place in the spirit of the Atlantis brand and tonight’s Grand Reopening is a hugely exciting moment for all of us”.

Nobu Dubai will open its doors for reservations from Monday, 23rd January 2023. For reservations, please visit www.atlantis.com/dubai/dining/nobu or call 04 426 0760.