Atlantis, the Palm offers delectable Iftar feast

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Atlantis, the Palm invites United Arab Emirates residents to break fast at Iftar or enjoy Suhoor at the celebrated Lebanese restaurant Ayamna.

The location will be offering delicious set menus hand-selected by the Beirut-born chef Ali.

A favourite amongst Arab celebrities and royalty the world over, and one of the most prominent Lebanese chefs in the region, the Iftar experience is priced at AED210 per person for a set-menu including water and Ramadan juices.

At the same time, Suhoor is a minimum spend of AED185 per person from the a la carte or set menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offering a wide variety of Lebanese dishes, diners can feast on chef Ali’s signatures including lentil soup, hot and cold mezzeh, a selection of meat dishes such as slow-cooked lamb shoulder and mixed grill, as well as fish tagine, baked ouzi, and shrimps kunafa.

Sumptuous desserts will include Date cheescake with baklava ice cream, katayef, Opera cake, and a moist maamoul mad bil ashta (semolina butter cake).

Bespoke, pre-recorded entertainment will bring both Iftar and Suhoor to life, while a special drinks menu complementing each dining period will feature an array of specialty coffees, teas and Ramadan juices.

Guests are also invited to enjoy shisha from the Lebanese-style, starlit terrace from 21:00-3:00 daily.

A decadent private dining room is also available for those looking for a more intimate experience.

Ayamna is translated as “our memorable days” and is a Lebanese restaurant that pays homage to the tastes, flavours and traditions of Lebanon.

Using only the finest and freshest ingredients, guests can watch the passionate culinary team in action at the impressive open plan kitchen in stylish surroundings.